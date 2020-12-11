U.S. buys another 100 million COVID-19 vaccine candidate doses: Moderna

Biotech company Moderna Inc. said late Friday the U.S. government has exercised its option to purchase an additional 100 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which brings the confirmed order commitment to 200 million doses. Moderna said that of the first 100 million doses that the government has bought, 20 million will be delivered by the end of December, with the balance delivered in the first quarter of 2021. Friday’s new order will be delivered in the second quarter of 2021, Moderna said. These deliveries are subject, in each case, to an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The U.S. government has the option to purchase up to an additional 300 million doses of the vaccine candidate from Moderna, and the company expects the vaccination will occur at no cost, as previously announced. The FDA is expected to decide on an EUA for another COVID-19 vaccine candidate, by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE , within days if not sooner. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story