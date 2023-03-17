The U.S. welcomes Turkish President Recep Erdogan’s announcement in support of Finland’s NATO bid and encourages Turkey to “quickly ratify Sweden’s accession protocols as well,” said Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, in a statement on Friday. “In addition, we urge Hungary to conclude its ratification process for both Finland and Sweden without delay,” Sullivan said. Finland and Sweden have sought to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

