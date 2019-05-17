U.S., Canada reach deal to end steel, aluminum tariffs and retaliatory levies

The U.S. and Canada on Friday said they have reached a deal where the U.S. will end tariffs imposed under Section 232 on imports of aluminum and steel products from Canada, while Canada will remove all tariffs imposed in retaliation. The two sides will take the step in two days and terminate World Trade Organization litigation. The two sides say they will take measures to prevent the importation of aluminum and steel that is unfairly subsidized and/or sold at dumped prices; and prevent the transshipment of aluminum and steel made outside of Canada or the United States to the other country.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story