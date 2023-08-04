The stock of U.S. Cellular Corp. USM rocketed 91% on Friday, after the boards of the company and its parent Telephone and Data Systems TDS said they’re reviewing strategic options for the company. TDS’ stock soared 81%. U.S. Cellular is one of the remaining independent wireless operators in the U.S. and both companies are based in Chicago. “The TDS board believes that now is the right time for a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives for UScellular. We will pursue the pathway that is in the best interest of shareholders,” said Chairman Walter C.D. Carlson in a statement. TDS has hired Citi as financial adviser. The companies said they will not comment further until the review is completed and did not set a deadline. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
- : Opendoor stock is on pace for its second-worst day ever, while Redfin is on pace for its third worst, as sales forecasts come up short - August 4, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Fortinet’s stock sent to the ‘penalty box,’ while Cloudflare appears to have exited it - August 4, 2023
- Market Extra: The S&P 500 hasn’t seen a 2% daily drop in nearly 6 months. Does this mean a selloff is overdue? - August 4, 2023