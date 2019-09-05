U.S., China agree to renew trade talks; stock futures shoot up

The U.S. and China will meet in early October for renewed trade talks, China’s Ministry of Commerce announced early Thursday, local time. U.S. stock futures shot up immediately after the announcement. The two sides will meet in Washington in early October, with “serious consultations” in mid-September to lay the groundwork for the high-level meeting, according to a Google translation of the statement. News of new negotiations comes as a relief for investors, following the latest round of tit-for-tat tariff hikes that went into effect Sept. 1. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose about 300 points, or about 1.1%, following the announcement. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq Composite futures were also up around 1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

