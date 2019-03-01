U.S., China preparing final trade deal that could be signed within weeks: report

U.S. trade negotiators are preparing a final deal with China that could be signed in the coming weeks, Bloomberg News reported Thursday. The U.S. is aiming for a mid-March meeting between President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping to finalize an agreement that would end the nearly yearlong trade war, Bloomberg said. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Thursday that a 150-page document is being readied, but cautioned there’s “more work to do.” Earlier in the day, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said progress had been “terrific” and said a deal was on the horizon.

