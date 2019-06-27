U.S., China reach tentative tariff truce: report

The U.S. and China have tentatively agreed to a tariff truce in order to resume trade talks, the South China Morning Post reported Thursday. Details will reportedly be announced ahead of Saturday’s meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. The deal is expected to avert Trump’s threat to extend 25% tariffs to another $300 billion in Chinese exports. China reportedly demanded additional tariffs be delayed as a condition to returning to negotiations, and it is still possible Trump will change his mind, the SCMP said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

