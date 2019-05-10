U.S., China to continue trade talks Friday, despite tensions

Amid rising tensions, the U.S. and China agreed to continue trade talks for a second day, the White House announced Thursday night. “This evening, Ambassador Lighthizer and Secretary Mnuchin met with President Trump to discuss the ongoing trade negotiations with China. The ambassador and secretary then had a working dinner with Vice Premier Liu He, and agreed to continue discussions tomorrow morning at the USTR,” the White House said in a statement. There had been speculation that this round of trade talks would be just a formality in the wake of the Trump administration’s decision to raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25% from 10%, starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday. The higher tariffs will not affect shipments that have left China before the deadline, giving the two sides a few weeks to potentially work out a final trade deal before the full tariff impact is felt.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

