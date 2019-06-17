U.S. chip makers seek easing of Huawei ban: report

Major U.S. chip makers, including Intel Corp. , Qualcomm Inc. and Xilinx Inc. , have quietly lobbied the Trump administration to ease its ban on sales to Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co., Reuters reported Sunday. One source told Reuters that the aim was not to help Huawei, but to prevent harm to U.S. companies. Reuters said Huawei spent about $11 billion buying components from U.S. companies in 2018. The Trump administration announced the ban in May, after trade negotiations between the U.S. and China stalled. Earlier this month, the acting White House budget chief sought to delay implementation of the ban, the Wall Street Journal reported, arguing that the burden would fall on U.S. companies that did business with Huawei.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

