The Pentagon said the U.S. military considered shooting down the Chinese spy balloon that’s over the continental U.S. “That was an option,” said a Pentagon spokesman, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, during a press briefing. “Because we assess that it currently does not pose a physical or military risk to people on the ground, for now we’re continuing to monitor and review options.” Some Republican lawmakers have called for shooting down the balloon. When asked about Canadian claims about a second potential incident, Ryder said the U.S. is “tracking one balloon,” so “in regards to statements by Canada, I’d refer you back to them.” Earlier in the briefing, he said the surveillance balloon is over the center of the continental U.S. and moving eastward.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story