U.S. construction spending rises 0.6% in November

WASHINGTON (MarketWatch) – Spending on U.S. construction projects increased 0.6% in November at a annual rate of $1.32 trillion, the Commerce Department said Friday. Economists polled by MarketWatch had expected growth of 0.5%. Spending in October was revised up to show an 0.1% gain instead of 0.8% decline as previously reported. Residential construction outlays jumped 1.9% in November. Spending on public construction projects rose 0.9% in the month. Builders have benefited from lower rates in recent months, stoking more demand for housing.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

