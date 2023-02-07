Hopes for a further decline in U.S. inflation this year are giving way to a risk that any improvement in price gains will turn out to be fleeting.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Dow down 250 points as stocks erase Powell-inspired bump - February 7, 2023
- : Gold futures end higher, with the U.S. dollar lower in the wake of Powell’s remarks - February 7, 2023
- The Fed: Powell says jobs report shows Fed needs to keep raising rates, but he expects ‘significant’ slowdown in inflation - February 7, 2023