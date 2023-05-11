Balances for unsecured personal loans were also up over 26% in the first quarter compared to a year ago, TransUnion reported Thursday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : U.S. credit-card debt jumps nearly 20% in the first quarter, TransUnion says - May 11, 2023
- Movers & Shakers: Disney, PacWest stocks fall, Robinhood, JD.com shares gain, and other stocks on the move - May 11, 2023
- Outside the Box: ‘The average person who buys life insurance loses money.’ Buy stocks instead and your family will thank you. - May 11, 2023