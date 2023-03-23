WASHINGTON (MarketWatch) The U.S. current-account deficit, a measure of the nation’s debt to other countries, shrank 5.6% in the 2022 fourth quarter. The current-account deficit narrowed to $206.8 billion from a revised $219 billion in the 2022 third quarter. The smaller gap reflected a decline in the “secondary” income deficit and a bigger surplus in services such as tourism. The current account reveals if a country is a net lender or debtor. The current account deficit was equal to 3.2% of GDP in the fourth quarter, down from 3.4% in the prior quarter. The current-account deficit as a share of GDP peaked in 2005 at 6.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

