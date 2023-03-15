President Joe Biden’s administration has reportedly told Chinese owners of the popular video-clip sharing site TikTok that they must sell their stakes or else face a ban in the U.S. TikTok is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd. Late Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported the Biden administration and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. have recently demanded the sale. Last week, Biden and a dozen senators from both sides of the aisle backed a bill that would allow the U.S. Commerce secretary to block foreign technologies like TikTok on national security grounds.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

