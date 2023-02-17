The ICE U.S. Dollar Index rose on Friday to as high as 104.67, its highest level since about Jan. 5, as a stream of strong data had traders factoring in a growing chance of a half-a-percentage-point Fed rate hike in March. The index, which was up 0.1% at 103.97 as of the New York afternoon, came as rates on 1-month to 6-month bills also went higher. Meanwhile, major stock indexes were down in afternoon trading, led by a 1.4% drop in the Nasdaq.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story