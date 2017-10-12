U.S. drops out of Unesco over arrears, ‘anti-Israel bias’

The U.S. has withdrawn from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, a State Department spokeswoman said Thursday. The decision “reflects U.S. concerns with mounting arrears” at the UN entity, as well as what she called “continuing anti-Israel bias.” The organization is known for its World Heritage program that protects cultural sites across the globe.

