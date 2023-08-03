Orders at U.S. factories rose 2.3% in June, largely because of a flush of contracts for Boeing planes. Orders rose a scant 0.2% excluding transportation. Bookings for durable goods climbed 4.6% for durable goods meant to last at least several years. Orders for nondurable goods — foodstuffs, clothes and so forth – rose a scant 0.1%. So-called core orders, a sign of business investment, advanced 0.1% in June.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story