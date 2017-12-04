U.S. factory orders fall slightly in October but still look good

WASHINGTON (MarketWatch)- U.S. factory orders fell 0.1% in October largely because of fewer bookings for passenger planes, cars and trucks, the government said Monday. The decline was concentrated in large aircraft and autos, two volatile categories that often distort the headline number. Orders excluding transportation climbed 0.8%. Orders had risen a revised 1.7% in September and 1.2% in August. Despite the small drop in October, U.S. manufacturers are growing rapidly. Orders are up 5.6% through the first 10 months of 2017 compared to the same period a year earlier. factory shipments, meanwhile, rose 0.4% to mark the fifth gain in six months.

