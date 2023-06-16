A meeting Friday of the multi-agency Financial Stability Oversight Council focused in part on the potential risks in the commercial real estate (CRE) market, said a U.S. Treasury Department statement on the meeting. “While delinquency rates remain low, vacancy rates have been increasing, particularly in the office sector,” the statement said. “Regulators are taking steps to emphasize risk management and examine exposures to CRE loans at their regulated institutions.” The statement also noted that regulators continue to monitor the banking sector closely.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

