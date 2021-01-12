U.S. government to require all international airline travelers to provide proof of negative COVID test: WSJ

The U.S. government will require all international airline passengers to provide proof of a negative test for the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 before boarding a flight, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The order may come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as early as today, the paper reported. Officials from federal agencies and the White House Task Force have been discussing the move for weeks. It is expected to come into effect on Jan. 26. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

