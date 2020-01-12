U.S. has reached out to North Korea to restart nuclear talks: report

The U.S. has “reached out” to North Korea in an effort to restart denuclearization negotiations, Axios reported Sunday. In an exclusive interview, White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien told Axios that the U.S. has used back channels to let North Korea know that “we would like to get those [negotiations] back on track.” Nuclear talks have been stalled since October. Axios said President Donald Trump is hoping his personal relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will spark a breakthrough, and O’Brien told Axios that Trump recently sent Kim a birthday message. In December, North Korea threatened the U.S. with a “Christmas gift” — widely assumed to be a missile test or nuclear weapons test — but nothing has happened, leading some U.S. officials to believe the door is open to new negotiations, Axios reported.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

