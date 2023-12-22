The U.S. inflation rate, based on the Federal Reserve’s preferred personal consumption expenditure index, fell in November for the first time since 2020 and indicated that price pressures continue to subside.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- U.S. inflation falls by more than expected in November, bolsters case for lower interest rates from the Fed - December 22, 2023
- U.S. stocks end mostly higher ahead of Christmas break - December 22, 2023
- Synopsys and Ansys in talks to merge: report - December 22, 2023