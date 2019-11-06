U.S. iQiyi stock rises on narrower-than-expected loss

U.S. shares of iQiyi Inc. rose in the extended session Wednesday after the Chinese online entertainment company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the quarter. iQiyi ADRs rose 5% after hours, following a 1.9% decline in the regular session to close at $17.46. The company reported a third-quarter loss of $516 million, or 70 cents a share. Revenue rose 7% to $1 billion from the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast a loss of 71 cents on revenue of $1.04 billion. iQiyi expects fourth-quarter revenue of $960 million to $1.02 billion, while analysts had forecast on revenue of $1.01 billion.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

