U.S. likely to sanction China if Hong Kong law is passed, top Trump aide says

White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said Sunday that the U.S. will likely sanction China if it approves a bill reining in Hong Kong’s autonomy, adding that the law could erase the city’s standing as a global financial hub.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The New York Post: Tom Brady plays Tiger Woods, sinks an amazing shot, then splits his pants - May 24, 2020
- Capitol Report: ‘It’s time for China to blink first,’ says Rep. Sherman, who leads the drive to delist China stocks - May 24, 2020
- Key Words: Ohio governor urges people to wear face masks: ‘This is not about politics’ - May 24, 2020