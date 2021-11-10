U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the U.S. will act to ensure that Taiwan can defend itself from a possible invasion by China in an interview at the New York Times Dealbook conference on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : U.S. must ensure Taiwan ‘has the means to defend itself’ from China invasion, Secretary of State Blinken says - November 10, 2021
- IPO Report: Expensify stock surges after IPO in vote of confidence for ‘rare profitable tech company’ - November 10, 2021
- Affirm, SoFi stocks drop ahead of earnings - November 10, 2021