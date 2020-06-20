U.S. National Institutes of Health halts clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine

The U.S. National Institutes of Health has halted its clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine, the drug recommended by President Trump to combat the coronavirus, saying that while there are no ill side effects, the anti-malaria drug provides no benefit to COVID-19 patients
