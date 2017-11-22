U.S. Navy airplane with 11 aboard crashes in Pacific

A U.S. Navy airplane flying to the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier with 11 passengers and crew crashed into the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, according to multiple published reports. Japan’s defense minister said eight of the people have been found, but it’s unclear if they’re alive, according to an AP report. The C-2 Greyhound plane, which was taking part in a joint U.S.-Japan naval exercise, went down in waters southeast of Japan’s Okinawa island and may have had engine trouble, a Reuters report said.

