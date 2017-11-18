U.S. nuclear general says he’d refuse any ‘illegal’ strike order from Trump

Air Force Gen. John Hyten, commander of the U.S. Strategic Command, told an audience at a security forum in Nova Scotia that he would resist any nuclear launch request made by President Donald Trump that was deemed to be unlawful, according to CBS News.
