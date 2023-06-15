Oil futures climbed on Thursday, buoyed by some signs of higher oil demand from China and strength in U.S. gasoline demand for the summer driving season, analysts said. July West Texas Intermediate crude CLN23 gained $2.35, or 3.4%, to settle at $70.62 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices based on the front-month contract settled at their highest in a week, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story