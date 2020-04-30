U.S. oil futures climb for the session, fall for the month

U.S. benchmark oil futures rose about 25% on Thursday, paring the monthly loss, based on the front-month contracts, to 8%, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Analysts attributed the gain for the session to production cuts among some major oil companies, which eased easing worries about shrinking crude-storage capacity. June West Texas Intermediate oil rose 3.78, or 25.1%, to settle at $18.84 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

