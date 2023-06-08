Oil futures declined on Thursday, pressured after a media report that said the U.S. and Iran were nearing a deal that would help alleviate sanctions on Tehran. Prices, however, settled above the session’s lowest levels as the U.S. called the media report “false,” according to a report from Reuters. July West Texas Intermediate crude CLN23 fell $1.24, or 1.7%, to settle at $71.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

