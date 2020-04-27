U.S. oil futures drop nearly 25% for the session

U.S. benchmark oil futures finished lower on Monday as concerns over the COVID-19 loss in crude demand, excess supply and a lack of global storage helped pull prices for the June contract to its second-lowest settlement on record. Liquidity in the nearby WTI futures market also remains a problem with the United States Oil Fund LP “rolling into deferred contracts following the disaster” with the May WTI contract, which expired last week at a negative price, said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. The USO said Monday that it would reduce its holdings of oil futures contracts in specific months. June West Texas Intermediate oil fell $4.16, or 24.6%, to settle at $12.78 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the the June contract’s second-lowest finish, based on records that date back to November 2011, according to FactSet data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

