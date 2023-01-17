U.S. oil futures edged higher on Tuesday, settling above $80 a barrel for the first time in more than two weeks. Traders continued to assess the energy demand outlook, particularly from China, which recently released some better than expected economic data. The U.S. benchmark WTI crude for February delivery CLG23 rose 32 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $80.18 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest finish for a front-month contract since Dec. 30, FactSet data show.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

