U.S. oil futures settled Tuesday at their highest since November, lifted by news that Saudi Arabia and Russia have decided to extend their production cuts to the end of the year. October West Texas Intermediate crude CLV23 climbed $1.14, or 1.3%, to settle at $86.69 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices based on front-month contract ended at their highest since mid-November, FactSet data show.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

