U.S. oil futures finished higher on Monday, as traders monitored developments tied to Tropical Storm Idalia. The storm is expected to become a hurricane later Monday and reach the Gulf Coast of Florida on Wednesday, potentially impacting energy operations in the region. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery CLV23 climbed 27 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $80.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

