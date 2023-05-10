U.S. oil futures settled with a loss on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported the first weekly gain in U.S. crude supplies in four weeks. June West Texas Intermediate crude CLM23 fell $1.15, or 1.6%, to settle at $72.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : U.S. oil futures end lower after a surprise weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies - May 10, 2023
- Jonathan Burton’s Life Savings: ‘The Fed is way late and they’ve already screwed it up.’ This stock strategist is banking on gold, silver and Treasurys to weather a recession. - May 10, 2023
- Market Extra: Cost of insuring against default on U.S. government debt reaches record high - May 10, 2023