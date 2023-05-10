U.S. oil futures settled with a loss on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported the first weekly gain in U.S. crude supplies in four weeks. June West Texas Intermediate crude CLM23 fell $1.15, or 1.6%, to settle at $72.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

