U.S. oil futures end lower, but eke out a slight gain for the week

Oil futures finished lower on Friday, but U.S. prices managed to end the week a few cents a barrel higher. Traders continued to assess the outlook for demand as concerns over the spread of the delta COVID variant continue to spread. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery fell 65 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $68.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The front-month contract finished 0.2% above the week-ago settlement of $68.28, according to data from FactSet.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story