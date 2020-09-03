U.S. oil futures end lower, but off session lows

Oil futures declined on Thursday, but finished off the session’s worst levels. Prices saw steeper declines early Thursday as the U.S. stock market sold off sharply, but the “energy space has stabilized” partially thanks to the fact that the day’s equity market volatility was “not a function of a materially negative headline regarding the global economy, the coronavirus, or stimulus but rather overextended valuations,” said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. October West Texas Intermediate oil fell 14 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $41.37 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after falling to as low as $40.22.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

