Oil futures fell on Thursday for a second straight session, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at their lowest since late August. “OPEC+ worked hard to get oil back to $90 a barrel and they will likely continue to do whatever it takes to make sure we don’t see prices return to the lows of the year, which is around the $70 level,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. November West Texas Intermediate crude CLX23 lost $1.91, or 2.3%, to settle at $82.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

