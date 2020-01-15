U.S. oil futures finish at a 6-week low as petroleum-product stocks climb

Oil futures settled lower Wednesday, with U.S. prices at their lowest in six weeks following a surge in weekly domestic gasoline and distillate stockpiles. The losses came despite a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies and the official signing of the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal. Oil may extend losses if the Phase 1 trade deal “fails to satisfy market expectations and leaves investors with more questions than answers,” Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM, told MarketWatch. “Should concerns over trade uncertainty negatively impacting global growth make a return, oil will remain in the direct firing line,” he said. February West Texas Intermediate oil lost 42 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $57.81 barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the lowest front-month contract settlement since Dec. 3, FactSet data show.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

