U.S. oil futures settled higher on Thursday, recouping about half of the loss from a day earlier that pulled prices below $80 a barrel. Crude-oil prices saw a modest rebound from recent lows as “markets try to draw a line between how strong future Chinese demand is likely to be, against a backdrop of tighter supply,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery CLU23 climbed by $1.01, or 1.3%, to settle at $80.39 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

