U.S. oil futures finish higher for a 4th session in a row

Oil futures finished higher for a fourth session in a row on Thursday, continuing to find support a day after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies announced a 2 million-barrel production cut starting in November. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 69 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $88.45 barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month finish since Sept. 14, FactSet data show.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
