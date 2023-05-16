Oil futures settled lower on Tuesday, just a day snapping a four-session losing streak. “Monday’s recovery has stalled, and oil prices have struggle to make headway,” said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at StoneX. “This is hardly surprising given the weakness in [economic] data we have seen from China and Eurozone, as well as the ongoing debt-ceiling saga in the U.S.” June West Texas Intermediate crude CLM23 fell 25 cents, or nearly 0.4%, to settle at $70.86 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

