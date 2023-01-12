Oil futures tallied a sixth straight session climb on Thursday, their longest streak of gains since February. Prices extended their gains after posting a loss last week, “helped by the weakness in the U.S. dollar and optimism that a more benign inflation outlook will help to mitigate concerns over a sharp slowdown in the coming months,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. The U.S. benchmark WTI crude for February delivery CLG23 rose 98 cents, or 1.3%, to settle at $78.39 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

