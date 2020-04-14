U.S. oil futures log lowest finish in 2 weeks

U.S. benchmark oil futures fell on Tuesday to mark their lowest settlement in about two weeks as pressure from demand weakness brought on by efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 offset support from an agreement among major oil producers to cut output. May West Texas Intermediate oil fell $2.30, or 10.3%, to settle at $20.11 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after a brief drop to a low of $19.95. Prices marked the lowest front-month contract finish since March 30, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

