U.S. oil futures mark first loss in 5 sessions

U.S. oil futures settled with a loss on Monday, marking the first decline in five sessions as traders continued to weigh the prospects for energy demand against a backdrop of rising cases of the coronavirus delta variant. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery declined by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $71.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, giving up Friday’s 0.2% climb.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

