U.S. oil futures mark lowest finish so far this month

Oil futures fell on Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their lowest so far this month. A report from Reuters said Russia would likely commit to extend an existing pact to curb output at the early December meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member allies, but wouldn’t support deeper cuts. That, along with expectations for a fourth straight weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies contributed to weakness for oil prices. Analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expect the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday to report a rise of 1.6 million barrels in crude stocks for the week ended Nov. 15. December West Texas Intermediate oil fell $1.84, or 3.2%, to settle at $55.21 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the lowest front-month contract finish since Oct. 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story