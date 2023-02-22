Oil prices declined on Wednesday, with U.S. prices down a sixth session in a row. “There appears to be a growing sense that central bankers are not done tightening monetary policy, which could cut into resource demand in the future,” said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery clj23 fell $2.41, or 3.2%, to settle at $73.95 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Front-month contract prices have posted declines for six consecutive sessions, the longest streak of losses since the six-session loss ended on Dec. 9, FactSet data show.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

