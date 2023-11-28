U.S. oil futures climbed on Tuesday, logging their first gain in five sessions as traders continued to weigh potential outcome scenarios for Thursday’s meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies. The group of major oil producers are expected to announce their latest decision on oil production quotas. Traders also await a weekly report from the Energy Information Administration due Wednesday. On average analysts polled by S&P Global Commodity Insights expect the EIA to report a decline of 700,000 barrels in U.S. commercial crude stocks for the week ended Nov. 24. January West Texas Intermediate crude CLF24 rose $1.55, or 2.1%, to settle at $76.41 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

